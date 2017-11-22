Rev. Barber to meet Pope Francis

What are you doing for Thanksgiving? Eating? Shopping? Hanging with family? Well Rev. William Barber is going to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis! Yes, you read that right. The former NC NAACP President is going to Rome to talk about his Poor People’s Campaign at a Vatican conference.

Barber told the Herald Sun, “It’s a deep honor and humbling.The Pope has been on the forefront of declaring that poverty in our current world is a scandal and its eradication should be a top priority. He has called on government and moral leaders to adjust our policies to address the issues of systemic poverty.”

Congratulations to Rev. Barber!