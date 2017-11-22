Drama Teacher Sues Durham Public Schools

Teachers work hard to make sure that their students get a good education. When law makers say that kind of statement they are usually talking about the English, Math, Science, Foreign Language teachers but what about those in the Arts? Don’t they work hard? Shouldn’t they be compensated for their long hours? If you ask Wendell Tabb of Hillside High School in Durham, he will tell you YES!

Tabb is suing Durham Public School because he alleges that DPS has historically refused to provide Hillside which is a predominantly black high school, with the same level of staffing for its drama program as it does predominantly white high schools such as Durham School of the Arts, Riverside and Jordan who’s drama programs are comparable to Hillside’s.

Because of the under staffing, the lawsuit states that he is forced to perform the “work of two or three teachers” to maintain the excellent level of Hillside drama program. The other schools in the district have had “two of more teachers assigned to do the same work.” He is not compensated for the extra hours to keep the theater open for events that are unrelated to Hillside’s theater program.

Everyone in Durham can tell you all about the great plays that Hillside puts on, shouldn’t Wendell Tabb be treated fairly? Want to know more? Check out the article on Herald Sun.