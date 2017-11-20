RIP Della Reese

Della Reese is a legend in the black community. She is a gospel singer, actress, Broadway star and more. At the tender age of 86, Reese passed away last night.

Her ‘Touched By An Angel’ costar, Roma Downey told People Magazine, “On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.”

Reese is survived by her husband Franklin and her children, Deloreese, James, Franklin, and Dominique. Watching ‘Harlem Nights’ just won’t be the same.