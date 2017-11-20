Celebrity News
Victoria’s Secret Model Falls on the Runway

2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Show

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Well if you ever wondered if it happens, yes sometimes models fall on the runway. Victoria Secret model, Ming X from China fell but did it like a champ!

Another model helped Ming to her feet. Nice! Go Ming X! Will CBS show the fall on the fashion show. The show airs November 28th 10/9C on CBS.

Diversity in the fashion industry has always been a struggle. While the conversation has become more open, we are still fighting for representation. The Victoria Secret Fashion Show had it’s callbacks on Monday. Models were spotted in midtown Manhattan, turning the street into a runway. One thing we noticed (other than stylish looks) was the diverse women. Here are the Black models that are werking to wear those wings.

