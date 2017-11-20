Victoria’s Secret Model Falls on the Runway

0 reads Leave a comment
Well if you ever wondered if it happens, yes sometimes models fall on the runway. Victoria Secret model, Ming X from China fell but did it like a champ!
Another model helped Ming to her feet. Nice! Go Ming X! Will CBS show the fall on the fashion show. The show airs November 28th 10/9C on CBS.
These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks
11 photos Launch gallery
These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks
1. MARIA BORGES1 of 11
2. MARIA BORGES2 of 11
3. SHARAM DINIZ3 of 11
4. SHARAM DINIZ4 of 11
5. CINDY BRUNA AND GRACE MAHARY5 of 11
6. GRACE MAHARY6 of 11
7. GRACE MAHARY7 of 11
8. LAMEKA FOX8 of 11
9. LAMEKA FOX9 of 11
10. KELLY GALE10 of 11
11. KELLY GALE11 of 11
