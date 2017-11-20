The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Foxy NC Staff

Whitney Houston may have praised Christina Aguilera, in the past, for being one of the only singers who can sing her songs, but Christina couldn’t seem to get it together last night at the AMAs. The Voice singer struggled through her Whitney Houston tribute, but to her defense, it’s nearly an impossible feat.

Fans are weren’t feeling Christina’s interesting and rift-filled performance of Whitney’s timeless hits from The Bodyguard. Perhaps Christina was hoarse from rehearsing?

Nevertheless, #BlackTwitter and 9possibly Pink) wasn’t pleased with Christina’s vocals and spared no gif in their reactions.

When Brandy sees Christina Aguilera pic.twitter.com/OmkqxArYDy — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera: "i will always loovee uuuu…" Whitney hiuston in heaven:

pic.twitter.com/nHlrylHcBf — ✨🔮♎️Alexander♎️🔮✨ (@Astro_ALXNDR) November 20, 2017

Don’t get me wrong, I love Christina Aguilera but girl you were a little flat on those high notes #AMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/rlki2zBu4i — Bre'Yana (@Brewms_xoxo) November 20, 2017

There's two types of people: Those who appreciate music and true tributes to black artists. And those who unfortunately thought that Christina Aguilera did a great job saluting Whitney Houston. #AMAs — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 20, 2017

Pink’s cringe worthy reaction went viral, but she denies it was because she was being shady.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

Do you think Christina bombed?

AMAs Recap: Christina Aguilera Tributes Whitney Houston, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Magical Moments & More

Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve Been Missing