The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Whitney Houston may have praised Christina Aguilera, in the past, for being one of the only singers who can sing her songs, but Christina couldn’t seem to get it together last night at the AMAs. The Voice singer struggled through her Whitney Houston tribute, but to her defense, it’s nearly an impossible feat.
Fans are weren’t feeling Christina’s interesting and rift-filled performance of Whitney’s timeless hits from The Bodyguard. Perhaps Christina was hoarse from rehearsing?
Nevertheless, #BlackTwitter and 9possibly Pink) wasn’t pleased with Christina’s vocals and spared no gif in their reactions.
Pink’s cringe worthy reaction went viral, but she denies it was because she was being shady.
Do you think Christina bombed?
AMAs Recap: Christina Aguilera Tributes Whitney Houston, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Magical Moments & More
Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve Been Missing