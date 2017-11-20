Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Christina Aguilera tributed the late Whitney Houston at the AMAs last night and the performance is receiving less than favorable reviews.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Whitney Houston may have praised Christina Aguilera, in the past, for being one of the only singers who can sing her songs, but Christina couldn’t seem to get it together last night at the AMAs. The Voice singer struggled through her Whitney Houston tribute, but to her defense, it’s nearly an impossible feat.

Fans are weren’t feeling Christina’s interesting and rift-filled performance of Whitney’s timeless hits from The Bodyguard. Perhaps Christina was hoarse from rehearsing?

Nevertheless, #BlackTwitter and 9possibly Pink) wasn’t pleased with Christina’s vocals and spared no gif in their reactions.

Pink’s cringe worthy reaction went viral, but she denies it was because she was being shady.

Do you think Christina bombed?

AMAs Recap: Christina Aguilera Tributes Whitney Houston, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Magical Moments & More

Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve Been Missing

2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards

8 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos