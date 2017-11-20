Lil Mo Took Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’ To Find Out If He Was Cheating

0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Mo took her boxer husband Dynamite KO to Couples Court to get to the bottom of his alleged infidelities.
Dynamite KO was accused of cheating on the Love & Hip Hop star in screenshots, that hit the Internet, showing alleged raunchy conversations with another woman. Despite the rumors, Mo and Dynamite KO were going strong and put their marriage on reality TV.
Mo and KO appeared on the celebrity edition of Couples Court and spilled all the tea. According to Mo, this is her third marriage and his first, so she rather nip whatever affairs in the butt before is it too far gone.
Watch below:
