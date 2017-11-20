Police Rush To Tyrese’s Home After Video Emerges Of A Man Tied & Gagged On His Couch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Just a couple days after a judge granted singer Tyrese joint custody of his daughter, Shayla, the ‘Sweet Lady’ crooner was back on social media with another round of bizarre stunts.
Police rushed to Tyrese’s home after video surfaced of a man bound and gagged on the 38-year-old’s couch.
The man turned out to be comedian Michael Blackson, whose video, mocking the singer’s strange social media activity, went viral just a couple of weeks ago.
LAPD intel believed Tyrese was seeking vengeance on his fellow deep hued brother–which wouldn’t be a stretch considering the R&B star’s recent emotional outbursts.
Turns out the two were just doing it for the ‘gram. Talk about a joke gone very wrong.
Source: TMZ
