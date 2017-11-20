Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Our favorite TV grandpa passed away on Friday. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Cross and Clear Sky

Source: Paul Vozdic / Getty

Sadly, we’ve lost another legend in our community. The Cosby Show’s Earle Hyman has died at the age of 91.

According to NBC News, Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943 and would later be named a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. Deadline noted that in 1980, he also received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.” During his illustrious career, he starred in 15 Broadway plays including OthelloThe Master Builder and Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

However despite his deep theater roots, Hyman was best known for playing father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, Russell Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years older than the comedian. Hyman earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for his role on the iconic show in 1986.

Hyman was also the voice behind Panthro on the popular 80s cartoon ThunderCats.

The cause behind Hyman’s death has yet to be revealed to the press.

As news of the actor’s death hit, fans flocked to Twitter to send their condolences and honor Hyman’s body of work:

Deadline reported that Hyman was born in Rocky Mount, NC, to an African-American father and a Native American mother. He later moved the family to Brooklyn, where he grew up.

Rest in peace to our favorite TV grandpa!

RELATED NEWS:

Rest In Power: Comedian, Civil Rights Activist Dick Gregory Dead At 84

Rest In Power: ‘Barney Miller’ and ‘Firefly’ Actor Ron Glass Dead At 71

Rest In Power: Political Journalist Gwen Ifill Dead At 61

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016

48 photos Launch gallery

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016

Continue reading Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Recap: 2017 American Music Awards
 13 hours ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 13 hours ago
11.20.17
Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve…
 13 hours ago
11.20.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards
 18 hours ago
11.19.17
Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman…
 18 hours ago
11.20.17
A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Chance The Rapper steals the show on SNL
 1 day ago
11.20.17
What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
#SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
Judge Grants Tyrese Joint Custody
 3 days ago
11.20.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘I’m Always Made Out To Be…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Photos