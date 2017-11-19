Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans

Before you hit the highway Thanksgiving, if you’re driving an Odyssey, Honda is recalling about 900,000 minivans. The Japanese automaker said the recall covered 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey minivans, all but 2,000 of which are in North America, because second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched after the seats are adjusted, the seats may move forward when braking hard. There are 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.

Honda is working on a recall fix to help ensure proper latching, meanwhile check out this website to see if your seats are properly latched. http://staging.owners.honda.com/service-maintenance/static/pdfs/6SH%20Second%20Row%20Seat%20Instructions%20Final.pdf

Consumers can determine if they are part of the recall at this site https://www.honda.ca/recalls

More News:

Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were ‘Too Urban’

Everything We Know About Jesse Jackson And His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: