BlackExcellence: ‘Time Magazine’ Names Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty One Of The 25 Best Inventions Of 2017

Not only is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line valued at a whopping $72 million just months after its launch, it’s also racking up some serious accolades!

Time Magazine just named the 40-foundation shade line as one of the best 25 inventions of 2017!

“I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole,” the “Anti” singer told the publication.

She added: “Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter. That’s something I will never get over.”

Rihanna is not lying about the reaction.

So many customers have flocked to Sephora and after years of chasing down the right shade, they have finally found it in Fenty. Whether you’re an albino or have the deepest chocolate complexion, there is there something for everyone at Fenty. Hence, why it’s been sold out for a minute.

Of course, RiRi was ecstatic to hear that the coveted magazine had shown her beauty line such serious love! She took to Twitter to thank everyone that had a hand in her new venture.

.@TIME mag named @fentybeauty one of the 25 best inventions of 2017! I'm honored and I have to send love to everyone who's supported this brand in the 2months that we've been here! Glory to the Most High. https://t.co/sGxsiO6wxA pic.twitter.com/GsPG64A93P — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2017

Apparently, Rihanna said what she’s doing with Fenty right now is only just the beginning!

“Some of my favorite products aren’t even out yet,” she said, when asked about her favorite Fenty invention.

“The options are pretty much unlimited in the world of beauty, and I love challenges, so I’m going to continue to have fun and push the boundaries in this industry.”

We can’t wait to see what else RiRi has in store for us! Werk Queen!

BEAUTIES: Have you tried Fenty beauty? What do you think?

