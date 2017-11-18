Entertainment News
What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops A Diss Track Aimed At Cardi B

While the majority of America seems to love the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, the "Puerto Rican Princess" just isn't feeling her.

While the majority of America seems to love Cardi B, there is one reality star who just isn’t feeling her.

Former Love And Hip-Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez recently dropped a diss track against the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

“Hate Me Now” takes aim at the Bronx-native rapping, “Drag a Bronx bitch, yeah I said it—what you gonna do?/Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon/Bloody my ass…you holler Blood—who the hell cosigned this hoe?”

Complex points out that the “Puerto Rican Princess” is mocking Cardi for claiming affiliations with the gang the Bloods.

Uh ok…but where did this all come? Why does she care so much?

According to BET, back in August, Stevie J claimed Joseline was jealous of Cardi’s success. He added that she wouldn’t even let him see their child due to Cardi’s historic climb to the top of the charts. Apparently, she was upset about this video her baby father made praising Cardi:

#steviej says #joselinehernandez won't let him see the baby because #cardib is hot

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Given that Cardi is busy being on magazine covers and making hit music, it’s unclear if she will muster up the time and energy to even respond to this mess.

In the meantime, we’ll be over here waiting like this…

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Joseline’s diss track? Should Cardi respond?

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

