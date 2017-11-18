SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping Black Actress

Remember when Lena Dunham got dragged on Twitter for creating an entire narrative about Odell Beckham not finding her attractive and ignoring her the MET Gala? Well…she’s back with her white feminist nonsense and Black folks on social media are not here for any of it.
On Friday, the Girls actress released a statement defending one of her show’s white writers who has been accused of raping the daughter of Claws actor Harold Perrineau, Aurora Perrineau.
Perrineau once was a guest star on the HBO show.
Dunham says that Perrineau is one of the 3 percent of women who file false rape claims each year.
Dunham, along with “Girls” showrunner Jenni Konner put out a joint statement in which they said they were “thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified,” before going on to say that Perrineau’s allegation is an example of “taking down the wrong targets.”
“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year,” the statement read.
Yeah, she tried it.
This is the same woman who recently Tweeted that women don’t lie about rape.
Guess she meant only non-women of color who aren’t accusing any of her friends of sexual assault. Girl bye…
According to The Wrap, Aurora Perrineau said that back in 2012, she woke up one night with Murray Miller on top of her having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The Jem and The Holograms actress says she met Miller while out drinking with her friends at LA’s Standard Hotel in 2012 when Miller was 35 and she was only 17. She says he was very flirtatious and she told him repeatedly she was only 17.
“At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. I freaked out and was extremely upset and traumatized. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” Perrineau revealed in a statement.
Meanwhile, Miller’s lawyer Matthew Walerstein, said he “categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims” and said his legal team had “gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.”
However, TheWrap claims they obtained the results of a polygraph test that Perrineau passed in September.
Black Twitter had a lot to say about Dunham’s inability to side with a Black woman who has come forward about rape. And trust, it was not pretty!
There were also those reminding us that this incident is not about Lena Dunham per se, but is about the alleged victim Aurora Perrineau. Let’s center her story instead of a white woman’s.
Real talk: It’s hard enough for Black women to come forward with their own rape allegations because of fear that we won’t be believed. Dunham, who claims to be a champion of women, embodies once again why too many of us stay silent.
