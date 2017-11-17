Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Serena Williams Is Married Now!

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT-US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN-SUMMIT

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Thursday night in New Orleans Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot! The theme of the wedding was “Beauty and the Beast”. Guest were asked to dress according to the theme and when they arrived they were greeted with the song, “Be Our Guests”.  Cute! Naturally, Venus was there but Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Lala were some of the wedding guests. It was a small but lavish  affair.

Serena’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is 2 months old now. Can’t wait to see the official pictures from the wedding. You know they are FABULOUS! Congratulations Serena & Alexis!   Now men, stop crying. It will be okay!

First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In New Orleans For Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Nuptials

9 photos Launch gallery

First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In New Orleans For Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Nuptials

Continue reading Serena Williams Is Married Now!

First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In New Orleans For Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Nuptials

Stars flocked to New Orleans for Serena Williams' 'Beauty & The Beast' themed wedding.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In…
 6 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Might Be The Key To…
 16 hours ago
11.17.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Can Olivia Live With Quinn’s Blood…
 17 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 20 hours ago
11.17.17
Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet…
 22 hours ago
11.17.17
DeWanda Wise Says ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is…
 23 hours ago
11.17.17
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Democrats Officially Introduce Documents To Impeach Trump
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Photos