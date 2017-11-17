Serena Williams Is Married Now!

Thursday night in New Orleans Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot! The theme of the wedding was “Beauty and the Beast”. Guest were asked to dress according to the theme and when they arrived they were greeted with the song, “Be Our Guests”. Cute! Naturally, Venus was there but Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Lala were some of the wedding guests. It was a small but lavish affair.

Serena’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is 2 months old now. Can’t wait to see the official pictures from the wedding. You know they are FABULOUS! Congratulations Serena & Alexis! Now men, stop crying. It will be okay!