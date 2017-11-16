Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

Here comes the bride!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Wimbledon Champions Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Serena Williams and her man, Alexis Ohanian, may be jumping the broom with her man in a matter of hours!

There’s word that Serena will be a married woman before the weekend rolls around. According to Page Six, she and Alexis have set their New Orleans wedding for Thursday (November 15) at the Contemporary Arts Center. That’s about all that anyone knows about their big day–including the guests.

Reportedly, the Serena and Alexis are keeping such a tight lid on the wedding details that the invites didn’t include a location. Guests were simply informed that shuttles will be picking them up from their hotels tomorrow morning.

It’s unclear how many people have been granted an invite to the wedding because there have been conflicting reports about the guest list. Some reports state that Serena and Alexis are having a huge star-studded ceremony. According to other outlets, the couple has kept the guest list limited to just close family and friends. Page Six reports that Venus Williams, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony, and Eva Longoria are all expected to be in attendance, either way.

Don’t expect any pictures of the ceremony or the reception to pop up online, as the happy couple is supposedly having an unplugged ceremony to prevent any social media leaks. There are whispers that Serena and Alexis have an exclusive deal with Vogue for the wedding pictures, though.

Reps for Serena and Alexis have yet to comment on the reports at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby Body Is Everything2017/09/28

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In…
 2 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 5 hours ago
11.17.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Might Be The Key To…
 12 hours ago
11.17.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Can Olivia Live With Quinn’s Blood…
 13 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 16 hours ago
11.17.17
Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet…
 18 hours ago
11.17.17
DeWanda Wise Says ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is…
 19 hours ago
11.17.17
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music…
 20 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 20 hours ago
11.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful…
 21 hours ago
11.17.17
Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Democrats Officially Introduce Documents To Impeach Trump
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Photos