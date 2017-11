Top Of The Morning: The List Keeps Growing!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/17/17- Sen. Al Franken has just been added to the list of sexual assault offenders. This time against a Los Angeles radio show host. Sybil says that it adds to the Roy Moore mess that’s been taking hold of the countries attention.

