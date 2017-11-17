Earthquake: ‘You Know He Be Lying Like We Ain’t Got Google’

Comedian Earthquake is true to his name because if you haven’t heard him speak, it’s literally like an earthquake! But he came on some serious business for Tom.
“I hear you’re retiring. I hear you’re retiring. Stop man stop lying to those folks,” yelled Earthquake. “You know light skins go through their moods,” laughed Earthquake.
Earthquake isn’t sold on Tom’s retirement and had to let him know about it. “Man ain’t going nowhere. Man Martin Luther King had a dream too,” he said. “Fire up the box, we in here!”
But he’s also pretty ticked off with Donald Trump and his lies.”You know he be lying like we ain’t got Google,” laughed Earthquake.
Catch Earthquake at the Addison Improv on November 17-19, 2017.
