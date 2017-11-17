TJMS
Home > TJMS

Earthquake: ‘You Know He Be Lying Like We Ain’t Got Google’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

Comedian Earthquake is true to his name because if you haven’t heard him speak, it’s literally like an earthquake! But he came on some serious business for Tom.

“I hear you’re retiring. I hear you’re retiring. Stop man stop lying to those folks,” yelled Earthquake. “You know light skins go through their moods,” laughed Earthquake.

Earthquake isn’t sold on Tom’s retirement and had to let him know about it. “Man ain’t going nowhere. Man Martin Luther King had a dream too,” he said. “Fire up the box, we in here!”

But he’s also pretty ticked off with Donald Trump and his lies.”You know he be lying like we ain’t got Google,” laughed Earthquake.

Catch Earthquake at the Addison Improv on November 17-19, 2017.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Earthquake: ‘You Know He Be Lying Like We Ain’t Got Google’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 3 hours ago
11.17.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Might Be The Key To…
 9 hours ago
11.17.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Can Olivia Live With Quinn’s Blood…
 11 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 14 hours ago
11.17.17
Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet…
 16 hours ago
11.17.17
DeWanda Wise Says ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is…
 17 hours ago
11.17.17
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music…
 18 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 18 hours ago
11.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful…
 19 hours ago
11.17.17
Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper…
 24 hours ago
11.17.17
Democrats Officially Introduce Documents To Impeach Trump
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Photos