Donald Trump Is The Bamma For Life!

11/17/17- Donald Trump once again is the Bamma Of The Week/Life! His terrible trip to Asia embarrassing the U.S., tweeting about not getting thanked for helping the UCLA players, not saying a word about the Roy Moore situation in Alabama but tweeting about Sen. Al Franken! That’s a long list of mess ups!

