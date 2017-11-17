TJMS
Home > TJMS

Donald Trump Is The Bamma For Life!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


11/17/17- Donald Trump once again is the Bamma Of The Week/Life! His terrible trip to Asia embarrassing the U.S., tweeting about not getting thanked for helping the UCLA players, not saying a word about the Roy Moore situation in Alabama but tweeting about Sen. Al Franken! That’s a long list of mess ups!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Donald Trump Is The Bamma For Life!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 3 hours ago
11.17.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Might Be The Key To…
 9 hours ago
11.17.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Can Olivia Live With Quinn’s Blood…
 11 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 14 hours ago
11.17.17
Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet…
 16 hours ago
11.17.17
DeWanda Wise Says ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is…
 17 hours ago
11.17.17
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music…
 18 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 18 hours ago
11.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful…
 19 hours ago
11.17.17
Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper…
 24 hours ago
11.17.17
Democrats Officially Introduce Documents To Impeach Trump
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Photos