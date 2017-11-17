Lifestyle
Stay Woke! Colin Kaepernick Told GQ He Only Wanted To Wear Black Designers

For his Citizen of The Year photoshoot, the former 49ers quarterback demanded to only be dressed by Black designers for the entire spread.

Foxy NC Staff
Colin Kaepernick continues to prove why is our Man of The Year–along with GQ’s!

Apparently for his “Citizen of The Year” photoshoot, the former 49ers quarterback demanded that he only be dressed in clothes created by Black designers for the cover and the entire spread. And GQ listened!

 

 

Kaepernick’s stylist Rachel Johnson recently told Refinery29, “[Colin] wanted to wear designers of color and or designers who were women. He wanted to give an opportunity for designers to be featured in the magazine who wouldn’t normally be, especially for a cover shoot of this magnitude.”

One of the designers he rocked on the cover was Harlem-based store Harlem Haberdashery, which is owned by husband and wife Guy and Shay Wood.

They created the custom made leather Super Fly coat we rocked that is giving us life!

Johnson also teamed up with Kerby Jean-Raymond FROM menswear label Pyer Moss to create a custom-made “Even More Names” shirt. This new one was based on his  “They Have Names” shirt from 2015.

 

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

 

Johnson also told the women’s publication that she reached out to designers she had worked with before and knew Kaepernick liked. But she admitted, there were limitations.

“There are not a huge pool of Black designers to choose from honestly, you know, it didn’t take very long to put our list together,” Johnson explained.

From there, Johnson’s people and GQ’s people put their heads together and created this iconic spread.

“I reached out who I knew, they reached out to who they knew, and we all did research as well to see if there were other designers who weren’t on either team’s radar.”

And what they collectively came up with was everything!

 

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

 

Even the grey sweatpants were doing it for the culture. Raise that fist high and proud!

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

 

And this one:

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

 

And this last one, channeling Ali:

 

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

 

Johnson shared that for the up-and-coming designers that were featured in this prestigious mag, they were elated and even emotional to see their work displayed on the page.

“I’m thrilled we were able to feature designers who would have never gotten this look before. There were designers [that] when I told them they made the book, they cried over the phone. I’m like damn, I guess I should go buy [the magazine] right now and actually look at it,” says Johnson.

Reason #99 why Colin is our hero!

