Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet With V. Bozeman, ‘Mistletoe Hanging’

If you’re looking for an excuse to get into the holiday spirit, we’ve got the perfect one for you — Timothy Bloom and V. Bozeman are back with another beautiful duet that’s perfect for the season. And the best part? HelloBeautiful readers are getting the exclusive first listen to the song,
Mistletoe Hanging.
The holiday duet comes on the heels of their amazing collaboration
Til The End Of Time and is the perfect sexy song for snuggling with your honey or enjoying a glass of the adult holiday beverage of your choice.
And because it’s the holidays and we love y’all, we have another treat on the horizon. Next week, you’ll be able to stream their new EP exclusively on HelloBeautiful!
In the meantime, check out the amazing new single and be sure to share with your friends.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘MISTLETOE HANGING’
