Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Missing Some Angels

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be missing 4 Angels. The annual fashion show is going to be filmed in Shanghai, China this year but 4 of the models were denied visas. The models are from Russia and the Ukraine. Currently, there is no word on why there were denied the visas.
The show will be taped on Monday and maybe things will change but if you are looking for Irina Sharipova, Kate Grigorieva, Julia Belyakova, and Dasha Khlystun to be in the fashion show, you won’t see them. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs November 28th at 10/9C on CBS.
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
