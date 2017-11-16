NFL Schedule Week 11

1 reads Leave a comment
Who is playing this week?
Thursday, November 18
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Tennessee
|Pittsburgh
|8:25 PM
|NBC
Sunday, November 19
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Detroit
|Chicago
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Jacksonville
|Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Baltimore
|Green Bay
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Tampa Bay
|Miami
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Los Angeles
|Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Washington
|New Orleans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Kansas City
|New York
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Arizona
|Houston
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Buffalo
|Los Angeles
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Cincinnati
|Denver
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|New England
|Oakland
|4:25 PM
|CBS
Monday, November 20
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Atlanta
|Seattle
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|BYE
|Indianapolis
