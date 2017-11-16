Sports
NFL Schedule Week 11

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Who is playing this week?

Thursday, November 18

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV  
Tennessee Pittsburgh 8:25 PM NBC  

Sunday, November 19

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV    
Detroit Chicago 1:00 PM FOX    
Jacksonville Cleveland 1:00 PM CBS    
Baltimore Green Bay 1:00 PM CBS    
Tampa Bay Miami 1:00 PM FOX    
Los Angeles Minnesota 1:00 PM FOX    
Washington New Orleans 1:00 PM FOX    
Kansas City New York 1:00 PM CBS    
Arizona Houston 1:00 PM FOX    
Buffalo Los Angeles 4:05 PM FOX    
Cincinnati Denver 4:25 PM CBS    
New England Oakland 4:25 PM CBS    

Monday, November 20

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV    
Atlanta Seattle 8:30 PM  ESPN    
BYE
Indianapolis

New York

San Francisco

Carolina

