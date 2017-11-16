Watch This Little Black Queen Give Us A ‘Naomi Campbell Walk’ On The Runway

Foxy NC Staff

There’s nothing better than a young, confident, Black girl and Celai West is just that. The nine-year-old actress has a budding career in modeling. Watch her shine! The young natural beauty was booked to walk in Style Fashion Week, an international production that showcases emerging designers from around the world. Watch her strut her stuff!

The young Queen tagged Kenya Moore, stating, “Gone with the wind fabulous.” Yes, you are!!! Celai walked for the luxury children’s designer, Ydamys Simo.

Beauties, I’m sure we can expect to see Celai on more runways in the future.

