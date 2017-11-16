Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Amber Rose posted a photo on Instagram debuting her new hairstyle.

Loving my new hair and my *NEW* @fashionnova #NovaAmbassador 😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

The Slut Walk founder has joined the red head club, stepping out with long, fiery waves. Amber Rose, who is not afraid to switch it up has been bald, platinum, jet black and more.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

We want to know: is this new style HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

New York, London, Milan, and Paris - September (and spilling over into October) is fashion month. While we were obsessed with runway looks we also were crushing on all the Black models' hair. Click through our gallery for all their hairstyles. Whether it's a cropped cut or kinky curls, tell us in the comment section which ones are your favorite.

Photos