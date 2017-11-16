HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Amber Rose posted a photo on Instagram debuting her new hairstyle.

Loving my new hair and my *NEW* @fashionnova #NovaAmbassador 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

The Slut Walk founder has joined the red head club, stepping out with long, fiery waves. Amber Rose, who is not afraid to switch it up has been bald, platinum, jet black and more.

We want to know: is this new style HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Check Out The Most Instagrammed Hairstyles From The 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Do Better: J.Crew Shamed For Not Styling Black Model’s Hair

Lupita Nyong’o Blasts Magazine For Hair Bias Over Her Edited Photo