Black Moms Matter: What Do You When Your Child Insults Someone?

11/16/17- What do you do when your child insults someone, but their right about it? Sherri’s son asked if someone was pregnant when they’re bloated! Kym tells her son to say things to her friends that she wouldn’t say to their faces. Like telling them their breath stinks! It’s easier when it comes from a kid.

