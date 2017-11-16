Gerald Kelly & Sons Are Taking On The Comedy World

Tom Joyner Morning Show

There aren’t many families that go on a comedy tour together and kill it at every show. Gerald Kelly and his sons Joshua and Isaiah are doing just that.

“We’ve got the Father & Sons Comedy Tour and it’s really picking up some speed. It’s so blessed,” explained Kelly.

Having his kids in comedy with him makes him a good example of knowing how to train kids in the business. “I tell parents all the time, if your child is funny, take them to improve classes. Let them watch comedy,” he explained. “I don’t care how old they are. My children were three years old watching Bernie Mac and Richard Pryor!”

Kelly’s Father & Sons Comedy Tour comes to New York on December 8, 2017.

