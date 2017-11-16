TJMS
Home > TJMS

Gerald Kelly & Sons Are Taking On The Comedy World

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


There aren’t many families that go on a comedy tour together and kill it at every show. Gerald Kelly and his sons Joshua and Isaiah are doing just that.

“We’ve got the Father & Sons Comedy Tour and it’s really picking up some speed. It’s so blessed,” explained Kelly.

Having his kids in comedy with him makes him a good example of knowing how to train kids in the business. “I tell parents all the time, if your child is funny, take them to improve classes. Let them watch comedy,” he explained. “I don’t care how old they are. My children were three years old watching Bernie Mac and Richard Pryor!”

Kelly’s Father & Sons Comedy Tour comes to New York on December 8, 2017.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gerald Kelly & Sons Are Taking On The Comedy World

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: The Dubois Family Is Grimier Than…
 11 hours ago
11.16.17
More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged…
 13 hours ago
11.16.17
Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two…
 14 hours ago
11.16.17
PREACH! Stephanie Mills Sounds Off About The Whitewashing…
 14 hours ago
11.16.17
Upgrade You! Taraji P. Henson To Star In…
 16 hours ago
11.16.17
Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break…
 21 hours ago
11.16.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey &…
 23 hours ago
11.16.17
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Photos