Anthony Anderson Says ‘There’s Nothing Easy About’ Diabetes

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Anthony Anderson from the hit ABC show black-ish is known for humor and amazing acting on the show. But he’s also a living with a disease that many African-Americans have called Type 2 Diabetes.

“It’s no secret that I’m a type 2 diabetic. And so we’re dealing with that on the show,” explained Anderson. His character Dre is diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in an episode airing on December 12, 2017. “It’s the first of its kind integration that my show and ABC is doing with Novo Nordisk…”

Anderson and Novo Nordisk have partnered together for a campaign called Get Real About Diabetes.

There’s going to be a lifestyle change with Dre on the show…We’re going to do everything that I went through. The problems that not only I go through personally but thousands of other people out there in dealing with this disease.”

“I was the first one diagnosed in my family but my father ended up getting it and so did my mother,” said Anderson.

It was a real shock and a wake-up call to the Anderson his father had diabetes. “I lost to my father due to the complications of diabetes.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!