Just to make things even more fun, The Bleacher Report has posted their odds on who is going to the Super Bowl. Okay let’s be honest, there are a few teams that even if Bane from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ blew up the field still might not make it.
But hey, that’s football! So who has a real shot?
NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl LII Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (5:1)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7:1)
3. Los Angeles Rams (12:1)
4. New Orleans Saints (8:1)
5. Minnesota Vikings (16:1)
6. Kansas City Chiefs (10:1)
7. Carolina Panthers (20:1)
8. New England Patriots (3:1)
9. Seattle Seahawks (14:1)
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (25:1)
11. Tennessee Titans (25:1)
12. Atlanta Falcons (20:1)
13. Detroit Lions (33:1)
14. Dallas Cowboys (33:1)
15. Washington Redskins (66:1)
16. Buffalo Bills (125:1)
17. Green Bay Packers (50:1)
18. Los Angeles Chargers (125:1)
19. Oakland Raiders (33:1)
20. New York Jets (250:1)
21. Chicago Bears (250:1)
22. Baltimore Ravens (80:1)
23. Arizona Cardinals (22:1)
24. Cincinnati Bengals (250:1)
25. Indianapolis Colts (250:1)
26. Houston Texans (125:1)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (150:1)
28. Miami Dolphins (200:1)
29. Denver Broncos (125:1)
30. San Francisco 49ers (2,500:1)
31. New York Giants (500:1)
32. Cleveland Browns (5,000:1)
You know things change quickly in the NFL, so let’s see if The Bleacher Report is right. We’ll see soon!