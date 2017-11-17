Just to make things even more fun, The Bleacher Report has posted their odds on who is going to the Super Bowl. Okay let’s be honest, there are a few teams that even if Bane from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ blew up the field still might not make it.

But hey, that’s football! So who has a real shot?

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl LII Odds

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5:1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7:1)

3. Los Angeles Rams (12:1)

4. New Orleans Saints (8:1)

5. Minnesota Vikings (16:1)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (10:1)

7. Carolina Panthers (20:1)

8. New England Patriots (3:1)

9. Seattle Seahawks (14:1)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (25:1)

11. Tennessee Titans (25:1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (20:1)

13. Detroit Lions (33:1)

14. Dallas Cowboys (33:1)

15. Washington Redskins (66:1)

16. Buffalo Bills (125:1)

17. Green Bay Packers (50:1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (125:1)

19. Oakland Raiders (33:1)

20. New York Jets (250:1)

21. Chicago Bears (250:1)

22. Baltimore Ravens (80:1)

23. Arizona Cardinals (22:1)

24. Cincinnati Bengals (250:1)

25. Indianapolis Colts (250:1)

26. Houston Texans (125:1)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (150:1)

28. Miami Dolphins (200:1)

29. Denver Broncos (125:1)

30. San Francisco 49ers (2,500:1)

31. New York Giants (500:1)

32. Cleveland Browns (5,000:1)

You know things change quickly in the NFL, so let’s see if The Bleacher Report is right. We’ll see soon!