Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

So where does everyone stand now? Let’s look at the teams as we go into Week 11 of the NFL Regular Season.

Week 11 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. New England Patriots (7-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

7. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

12. Washington Redskins (4-5)

13. Oakland Raiders (4-5)

14. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

15. Detroit Lions (5-4)

16. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

17. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

18. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (3-6)

20. Denver Broncos (3-6)

21. Arizona Cardinals (4-5)

22. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

24. New York Jets (4-6)

25. Green Bay Packers (5-4)

26. Miami Dolphins (4-5)

27. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

28. Chicago Bears (3-6)

29. Houston Texans (3-6)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

31. New York Giants (1-8)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-9)

Are you getting excited yet?