Seriously, An Atlanta Group Hosts ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ Event?

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Seriously, An Atlanta Group Hosts ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ Event?

This sounds like a scene from 'Get Out.'

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

An Atlanta-based professional group is encouraging White people to make Black friends at a “Come Meet A Black Person” event. Yes, this is the real title of the meeting.

SEE ALSO: ‘Get Out’ Inspires New College Course

Urban Mediamakers, a consortium of content creators, is hosting this networking event Thursday in Lawrencesville, a suburb of Atlanta. The group created a Facebook event page for it.

Some revealing research about three-quarters of white people lacking Black friends or acquaintances compelled the group to host the meeting, said Cheryle Moses, president and founder of the organization who is African American, according to CNN.

Public Religion Research Institute study from 2013 said that 75 percent of White people in America don’t have any nonwhite friends. The study also discovered that for most Whites, their circle of friends is about 91 percent White. About 65 percent of black people are without white friends, and the average social circle for a black American is nearly 83 percent Black, the study also revealed.

Instead of just grappling with these race-based statistics, Moses wanted to build relationships of trust between Blacks and White folks, she said.

“My question is why do a lot of White folks get offended when anyone brings up race or racism?” Moses explained to CBS News. “Let’s walk through it, talk about it. If we are friends, you can sit down with friends and agree to disagree.”

 

Upon hearing about the event, several Black people expectingly had an angry reaction.

The event’s name is offensive, according to Black social media users. Though Moses is seemingly coming from the right place, the event feels somewhat like a spectacle that puts Black people on display. The reactions made it clear that there are better ways to address strained race relations.

But Moses argues that people upset about the event’s theme “don’t understand what she’s trying to do.”

SOURCE: CNNCBS News

SOURCE:

Black Community Gets A Safe Place To Discuss Mental Health With New Nonprofit

Appeal For Black People To Donate Blood Gets Tainted By Claims Of Racism

 

Sean P. Diddy Combs

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: The Dubois Family Is Grimier Than…
 11 hours ago
11.16.17
More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged…
 13 hours ago
11.16.17
Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two…
 14 hours ago
11.16.17
PREACH! Stephanie Mills Sounds Off About The Whitewashing…
 14 hours ago
11.16.17
Upgrade You! Taraji P. Henson To Star In…
 16 hours ago
11.16.17
Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break…
 21 hours ago
11.16.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey &…
 23 hours ago
11.16.17
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Photos