Thanking Those Who Helped The BAW Relief Fund

Over $500,000 has been collected and distributed by the Black America Web relief fund Tom created after Hurricane Harvey. Since then many families have been helped to get back on their feet.

But Tom wanted to thank Harris City Commissioner Rodney Ellis from Houston for the help him and his team provided in vetting families to receive money.

“Tom I want to thank you and Sybil. We couldn’t have made it without you,” expressed Ellis. “It’ll be a long time before people can overcome losing everything and what you did was give the ability to hit those households the government couldn’t reach.”

Ellis and his team helped vet 113 families for the Black America Web relief fund.

Tom was in awe expressing, “Over 6,000 people nationwide contributed,” to the fund.

“Houston will never forget you. We love you,” said Ellis.

