Jenifer Lewis: ‘Always Be Sure To Check The Meat’

11/15/17- The hilarious Jenifer Lewis is known for her amazing acting and comedy. We know her well as Ruby from Black-ish and now she has a new book out! Her memoir The Mother Of Black Hollywood outlines her life from the beginning until now in her own voice.

“I’m telling you that whole thing. These fools told me to rap for my book,” explained Lewis of an Instagram video she posted. “I just walked into the house and they said, ‘why don’t you sing about that book.’”

The book has some amazing, interesting and funny stories about Lewis from all stages of life. When asked about a funny story in the book she replied, “I think that it would be Fat Jackie the fat prostitute that gave me my first sex lesson.”

Fat Jackie told her to, “Always be sure, to check the meat…To this day, I always check the meat,” laughed Lewis.

Stories like this and much more can be found in her new book. And fans are already crying out for more!”They want another book… I assure you I have at least three more in me. There were many stories that were not told,” explained Lewis.

