TJMS
Home > TJMS

Jenifer Lewis: ‘Always Be Sure To Check The Meat’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


11/15/17-  The hilarious Jenifer Lewis is known for her amazing acting and comedy. We know her well as Ruby from Black-ish and now she has a new book out! Her memoir The Mother Of Black Hollywood outlines her life from the beginning until now in her own voice.

“I’m telling you that whole thing. These fools told me to rap for my book,” explained Lewis of an Instagram video she posted. “I just walked into the house and they said, ‘why don’t you sing about that book.’”

The book has some amazing, interesting and funny stories about Lewis from all stages of life. When asked about a funny story in the book she replied, “I think that it would be Fat Jackie the fat prostitute that gave me my first sex lesson.”

Fat Jackie told her to, “Always be sure, to check the meat…To this day, I always check the meat,” laughed Lewis.

Stories like this and much more can be found in her new book. And fans are already crying out for more!”They want another book… I assure you I have at least three more in me. There were many stories that were not told,” explained Lewis.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

Continue reading 25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 Books Every African-American Should Read


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Photos