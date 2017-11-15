TJMS
Marvin Sapp & Tyler Perry Are Joining The 2018 Fantastic Voyage!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
With 80% of cabins sold Tom isn’t slowing down anytime soon with adding talent to the cruise. And now he’s got Marvin Sapp and Tyler Perry joining the 2018 Fantastic Voyage Cruise!

Perry is back on the cruise and will be hosting a talent search to find the next big star to feature is his many projects! Do you think you have what it takes?

Join gospel singer and pastor Marvin Sapp for morning devotionals on deck! Relax and get your fill of Sapp’s inspirational music and then dive into the word with him!

Click here to book your cabin. Hurry up because cabins are flying fast!

