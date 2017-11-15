Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘The Hypocrisy Of The Supporters Of Roy Moore’

Five more women have come forward claiming Alabama Republican Senate runner Roy Moore sexually assaulted them as teenagers. Despite calls for Moore to step down, he refuses to leave the race.
As horrible as that is, Rev. Al Sharpton was appalled at the U.S. government and evangelical ministers.
“When you see these patterns and these real intense descriptions you’ve got to say this guy should not be in the U.S. Senate, ” explained Sharpton.
Even worse is how evangelical ministers have gone to bat for Moore. “It seems that there is no low-level that they will go to protect Republicans,” explained Sharpton.
“What is most alarming to me is the hypocrisy of the evangelical ministers,” who claim that the Virgin Mary was with Joseph at the age of 13,” expressed Sharpton. “It’s one thing to defend people but it’s another thing to undo the immaculate inception of Jesus Christ.”
