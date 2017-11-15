Bill’s Got Beef: LeBron James The King Of New York

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/15/17- Bill Bellamy has beef with LeBron James calling himself the king of New York! According to Bill, you’ve got to earn your stripes when you come to New York. But he’s giving James some slack because he thinks LeBron is trying to get his team rallied because they look like the Nets!

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

