Roland Martin: The Drama Surrounding Meek Mill

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Rapper Meek Mill has just been sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his parole. Many have cried out saying that the sentencing was too harsh while others believed he deserved it. Even more, there is concern surrounding federal judge Genece Brinkley who presided over the case. An FBI investigation has been started to look into the matter.

Roland Martin talks with entertainment attorney James E. McMillian about the current state of Meek Mill and what the case means.

“The allegation if true are very outlandish. I think that Meek Mill and his crew have a serious issue that they have to prove these allegations.”

During a private chamber meeting with the Judge, Mill and his lawyer, it’s said allegedly that Judge Brinkley asked Mill to give her a shout-out in a song, remake a Boyz II Men song and change management.

A truly bizarre case more is expected to be found out from the current FBI investigation.

