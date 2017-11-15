TJMS
Home > TJMS

Dave Koz Believes Christmas Music Is ‘Musical Comfort Food’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


The talented saxophonist Dave Koz is celebrating 20 years of Christmas tours and couldn’t be more blessed and humble about it!

“It’s the 20th anniversary. I’m a nice Jewish boy from the valley in Los Angels and somehow I’ve managed to do 20 years of Christmas tours,” explained Koz. “I feel so blessed after all these years. ..I’ve been playing with so many wonderful people.”

Christmas time makes just about everyone happy and Christmas music is a big part of that.

“It really is the best time of the year to be on tour. Especially after the year, we’ve had. It’s been hard for a lot of people. It’s musical comfort food,” expressed Koz. “There’s a wholesomeness about this time of year.”

The Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour kicks off November 24, 2017, in Atlanta! His CD Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas CD is on sale now. Head over to DaveKoz.com for more information.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

Continue reading 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Photos