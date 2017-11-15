Dave Koz Believes Christmas Music Is ‘Musical Comfort Food’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

The talented saxophonist Dave Koz is celebrating 20 years of Christmas tours and couldn’t be more blessed and humble about it!

“It’s the 20th anniversary. I’m a nice Jewish boy from the valley in Los Angels and somehow I’ve managed to do 20 years of Christmas tours,” explained Koz. “I feel so blessed after all these years. ..I’ve been playing with so many wonderful people.”

Christmas time makes just about everyone happy and Christmas music is a big part of that.

“It really is the best time of the year to be on tour. Especially after the year, we’ve had. It’s been hard for a lot of people. It’s musical comfort food,” expressed Koz. “There’s a wholesomeness about this time of year.”

The Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour kicks off November 24, 2017, in Atlanta! His CD Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas CD is on sale now. Head over to DaveKoz.com for more information.

