Tesla Sued Again For Racial Discrimination

A Black employee alleges that his complaints about racial slurs in the workplace went ignored.

A former Black employee at a Tesla plant in California filed a racial discrimination lawsuit on Monday against the automaker, Road Show reported.

The plaintiff Marcus Vaughn alleges that the company is a “hotbed for racist behavior” where supervisors and coworkers routinely called him the “N-word” but management ignored his complaints. He also claims that the company fired him in October for “not having a positive attitude,” the news outlet stated.

READ MORE:  Black Man With Video Evidence Sues Tesla For Alleged Workplace Racial Harassment

Vaughn’s legal action is at least the third discrimination lawsuit with similar claims against the company, which  bills itself as a progressive force. Tesla denied firing Vaughn in a blog, stating that the company didn’t renew his contract. The automaker said it dismissed three employees after an investigation found that Black and Hispanic workers were using racial slurs toward each other, while filing conflicting accusations and counter-accusations against one another.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and class-action status. A previous suit by a different Black Tesla employee filed in March accused the company of ignoring racial and sexual harassment, as well as threats of violence against him. That former employee submitted a video of the harassment that he said routinely happened at the plant.

SOURCE:  Road Show

