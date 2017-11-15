Sessions Claims Ignorance On FBI ‘Black Extremists’ Report

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Sessions Claims Ignorance On FBI ‘Black Extremists’ Report

Congressional Black Caucus members were outraged by the report.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus grilled Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday at a congressional hearing about the lack of racial diversity among his senior level staff and an FBI report on “Black extremists” groups, ABC News reported.

READ MORE:   Fewer Black Federal Judges Under Trump As White Males Thrive

“Do you believe there is a movement of African Americans that identify themselves as black identity extremists, and what does that movement do?” Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) asked Sessions, protesting what appears to be unfair labeling of movements like Black Lives Matter.

The FBI produced a 12-page report in August about groups that the agency views as Black extremists. It claims that these organizations are targeting law enforcement agencies after police officers kill Black men. Sessions denied seeing the report, which prompted Bass to ask him whether the FBI produced a similar report on the Ku Klux Klan and other White supremacist groups. Sessions said he is unaware of a similar study about White hate groups.

Rep. Cedric Richond (D-La.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, raised the issue of a lack of diversity among Session’s top-level staff at the Department of Justice and nominations for federal judge. An analysis found that President Donald Trump’s nominees have been 91 percent White and 81 percent male.

SOURCE:  ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Jeff Sessions’ Blue Lives Matter Agenda

Jeff Sessions Takes Aim At Obama Again With Plans To Axe 46 U.S. Lawyers

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Photos