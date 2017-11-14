Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

Poor Chrisette Michele.
It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer has been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.
https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/930138818715570181
On the track, the R&B singer is urging folks to show love and compassion for everyone, regardless of race or political affiliation. (Guess this means towards Trump voters like Tina Campbell.)
“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.
Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for #45 during his inauguration:
Girl…bless your heart.
As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffered a miscarriage this year.
