Black Student Early Acceptance Applications Fall At University Of Virginia After Charlottesville

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Student Early Acceptance Applications Fall At University Of Virginia After Charlottesville

It's the only racial group that saw a decline.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

The number of early action applications for Black students at the University of Virginia plummeted this year, officials said.

RELATED: White Supremacists Arrested In Charlottesville Violence

It’s not surprising. Heather Heyer, 32, a White legal assistant, died when a White supremacist crashed into a crowd of counter-protesters in August during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It’s the only [racial] group that’s lower,”Greg Roberts, dean of admissions, told The Daily Progress about African-American students. “The events in August are certainly on people’s minds.”

He said the school made gains with a record level of early decision applications among other racial groups in fall 2017. A total of 3,788 students, who enrolled in August were majority White. The university registered only 344 Black first-year students or about 9 percent of the class, roughly equivalent to the percentage of first year African-American students, according to The Daily Progress.

In recent years, the university has worked to increase enrollment among students of color. As a result, the university saw a 45 percent increase in first year African-American student enrollment in the past five years, compared to an 8 percent increase for the total class during that period, Marcus Martin, UVA vice president and the university’s chief officer for diversity, told USA Today in August following the Charlottesville rallies.

However, with the decline in Black students’ early applications this year and acceptances not finalized for next year yet, it is unclear just how diverse the student body will become for the 2018-2019 year.

What is clear is that the lower number of Black students at UVA fits into a pattern that suggests majority-white schools do not represent truly safe spaces for students of color. Calls for Black-only spaces at certain colleges, including the University of Michigan, and inclusive campuses have been a result of campus racism.

UVA students have protested this “subjugation of unrepresentative communities” on campus after Charlottesville and most likely will keep raising their voices in the future.

SOURCE: USA Today,  The Daily Progress

SEE ALSO:

Civil War General Descendant Introduces Charlottesville Victim’s Mom at VMAs

Hundreds March In Peaceful Candlelight Vigil In Charlottesville

Rally in Tallahassee Against ‘Stand Your Ground’

9 photos Launch gallery

Rally in Tallahassee Against ‘Stand Your Ground’

Continue reading Rally in Tallahassee Against ‘Stand Your Ground’

Rally in Tallahassee Against ‘Stand Your Ground’

Supporters at the rally against “Stand Your Ground” in Tallahassee, Florida.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Photos