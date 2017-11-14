Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora’s Spa Day On The Red Carpet

Hello Beautiful Staff
2 reads
Sunday night the MTV European Music Awards got nothing but vibes of comfort and relaxation from singer Rita Ora. She graced the red carpet in a plush bathrobe hand crafted by Palamo Spain by Alejandro Gomez.

MTV EMAs 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


The spa set came complete with a bathrobe, head towel and a dazzling diamond necklace and earring set. Rita was definitely ready to check in to the nearest resort!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


She’s bringing a whole new meaning to relaxing in style. What’s your take? Would you rock this look anywhere outside your bathroom or hotel room? Vote in our poll below!


