GQ’s First 2017 Man of the Year Is…

GQ Magazine has just announced their first Man of the Year and it is no other than Colin Kaepernick! He is their Citizen of the Year. How cool is that? Man can’t find a job but is being honored everywhere. WOW!
So what do you think? Does he deserve this title or should it go to some one else?
#IStandWithColin: Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Stand For Something By Taking A KneeSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Justine Skye2 of 18
3. Diddy3 of 18
4. Sonequa Martin-Green And The Cast Of CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery"4 of 18
5. X-Files' Gillian Anderson And David Duchvoney5 of 18
6. Uzo Aduba6 of 18
7. Stevie Wonder7 of 18
8. John Legend8 of 18
9. Yara Shahidi9 of 18
10. Tracee Ellis Ross10 of 18
11. Pharrell Williams11 of 18
12. Jason Winston George And The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy”12 of 18
13. Chuck D13 of 18
14. Nick Cannon14 of 18
15. Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder15 of 18
16. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson16 of 18
17. Bill Russell17 of 18
18. Solange18 of 18
