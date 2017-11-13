Celebrity News
GQ’s First 2017 Man of the Year Is…

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

GQ Magazine has just announced their first Man of the Year and it is no other than Colin Kaepernick! He is their Citizen of the Year. How cool is that? Man can’t find a job but is being honored everywhere. WOW!

So what do you think? Does he deserve this title or should it go to some one else?

#IStandWithColin: Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

#IStandWithColin: Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Despite what #45 says, the #TakeAKnee Movement is about standing up to the police brutality and racial injustice  happening in this country right now. Started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year, the notion of kneeling during the National Anthem has grown since then into a worldwide movement that has inspired, raised awareness and illuminated the power of our First Amendment right to peaceful protest. Here are a few brave celebrities who have publicly taken a knee in solidarity with this fight for freedom:

Photos