2017 Global Citizen Festival: For Freedom. For Justice. For All.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

At first, Lupita Nyong’o was super excited to be on the cover of Gazia UK. #DreamComeTrue until she saw the cover. Ummm wait what?

Pissed is not the word on how Nyong’o felt. She posted on Twitter “As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

Grazia UK apologized to Nyong’o via Twitter.

Does she have a right to be mad? What are your thoughts?

Lupita Nyong’o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

Photos