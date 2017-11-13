Okay, ‘We’re Sick of Racism,’ But How Do We Get Well?

As a Black woman, reading, “We’re Sick of Racism, Literally,” is like reading “Water is Wet, Literally.” Nevertheless, the effects of racism on the health of the oppressed is a new phenomena to some folks, according to the New York Times.
SEE ALSO:Obamacare Narrows Health Disparities For Blacks & Latinos
“Perceptions of discrimination like those the officers experienced, as well as those that are less direct, may make us sick,” wrote Douglas Jacobs, a Harvard medical resident in internal medicine, before listing a litany of medical conditions that negatively impact people of color. Jacobs admits that the effect of stress on cortisol isn’t news, listing studies from 2001, 2008, and 2015.
Still, Jacobs reiterated facts without making any demands. As a White man, he doesn’t even belong to the “we” he invokes as if White folks are negatively impacted by racism.
Whether by chance or relationship, Jacobs shares a name with another doctor who is a nationally-known suicide expert. The latter Jacobs’ perspectives on mental illness are blind to findings linking health outcomes to societal pressure.
Instead, he writes as if mental health deteriorates in the incubator of home life. In fact, the latter Jacobs’ expert testimony helped set the legal precedent for convicting parents for their children’s suicide. Both Dr. Jacobs’ could benefit from dialogue, or lessons about oppression from the oppressed.
Unfortunately, when the internalist hides in a “we” in which he doesn’t belong, White psychiatrists with power over policy are less likely to hear his reiterations. And when the psychiatrist gives colorblind advice on detecting and preventing mental health crises, he pretends that families of color are immune to the societal forces listed by his namesake.
SOURCE: NEW YORK TIMES
SEE ALSO:
‘Structural Racism’ Blamed For Severe Health Disparities In Minnesota
Clinton Re-Emphasizes Commitment To Tackling Systemic Racism On “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell”
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29