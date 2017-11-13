Roland Martin: Roy Moore & The Sex Allegations Against Him

TJMS
The Alabam Senate race is heated as Republican candidate Roy Moore is fighting allegations against him about dating teenage girls that threaten to ruin his campaign. Democratic candidate Doug Jones is in the lead and dedicated to the people of Alabama even more in these times.

“There obviously serious changes that are coming out at a serious time…I think what we need in this country is a way that victims of crime can come forward,” explained Jones. “The charges seem more credible then the denial..we are staying in our lane, but we want to address the issues that are really important to Alabama. People concerned about their healthcare and education.”

When asked about what he’d do to get African-Americans out to vote he replied, “We have a lot of people out there right now…people have been canvassing in whole areas of the state. The number of volunteers that signed up for this campaign has truly overwhelmed us.”

Photos