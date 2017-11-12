JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In New Orleans

Foxy NC Staff

With her 2-month-old daughter Alexis in tow , it looks likeis ready to say “I do” in her wedding to her fiancé, Reddit cofounder, 34.

Apparently the tennis legend plans on celebrating her nuptials in the Big Easy! According to US Weekly, a source close to Williams says that she is planning for the big day in New Orleans and wants for the decorator to use “lots of white with pastel accents.” The 36-year-old also is expecting for approximately 250 guests to watch the couple walk down the aisle.

But before her big day, PEOPLE reported that she and her girlfriends went to New York City earlier this month to celebrate her upcoming wedding while staying at the fancy Baccarat Hotel. Williams, her sister Venus and her BFFs Ciara and LaLa Anthony were all there living it up on this lavish trip that included five-star spa treatments, trapeze-ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

US Weekly added that an onlooker said the women looked they were having a great time.

“They partied ‘til the wee hours at PH-D Rooftop in the Meatpacking District before returning back to the hotel.” The following day, “the ladies were pampered with treatments at the Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel,” the source added.

As we previously reported, Williams and Ohanian got engaged last December in Paris.

The exact wedding has yet to be announced, but we’re banking that it’s coming soon as she is preparing to get back to tennis and defend her Australian Open title come January.

