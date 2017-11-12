#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History

In the sketch comedy show's 42-year history, Haddish is the 13th Black woman and the FIRST Black female stand-up comic to host the show.

Foxy NC Staff
Tiffany Haddish was EVERYTHING on last night’s Saturday Night Live, providing a breath of fresh air the show has needed all season. That, and she made history doing it.

In the sketch comedy show’s 42-year history, Haddish is only the 13th Black woman and the FIRST Black female stand-up comic to ever host the show.

During her opening monologue, she joked about how after the success of the hit film Girls Trip, she Googled herself and read that she was worth $2 million. This was clearly a surprise for her.

“I googled myself – it said I’m worth $2 million! What do I need to do to get this money? Fake my own death? Tupac this sh*t and move to Tyler Perry Island?”

She then opened up about having grown up in the foster care system.

“I grew up in foster care,” she said. “So I want to thank anyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999.” Living in group homes with mostly black and Hispanic kids wasn’t an easy thing come 11:30 on Saturday nights, she said.

“Trying to convince them that Dana Carvey was just as funny as Damon Wayans was a problem. I got stabbed twice, in a bunk bud.”

She then tackled the sexual harassment allegations mounting in Hollywood.

Her “Tiff Tip” to men: “If you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on YOU’RE WRONG.”

Ha!

Take a look at her funniest skits of the night:

 

Clearly Black Twitter was here for all this #BlackGirlMagic!

However, there was a little pushback to the show’s writers for not giving the rising star better material to work with:

Either way: We can’t wait to see what 2018 looks like for her! Congrats Tiffany!

BEAUTIES: Did you watch her on SNL? How did she do?

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

