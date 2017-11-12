BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty
Tiffany Haddish
was EVERYTHING on last night’s
Saturday Night Live
, providing a breath of fresh air the show has needed all season. That, and she made history doing it.
In the sketch comedy show’s 42-year history, Haddish is only the 13th Black woman and the FIRST Black female stand-up comic to ever host the show.
During her opening monologue, she joked about how after the success of the hit film
, she Googled herself and read that she was worth $2 million. This was clearly a surprise for her. Girls Trip
“I googled myself – it said I’m worth $2 million! What do I need to do to get this money? Fake my own death? Tupac this sh*t and move to Tyler Perry Island?”
VIDEO
She then opened up about having grown up in the foster care system.
“I grew up in foster care,” she said. “So I want to thank anyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999.” Living in group homes with mostly black and Hispanic kids wasn’t an easy thing come 11:30 on Saturday nights, she said.
“Trying to convince them that Dana Carvey was just as funny as Damon Wayans was a problem. I got stabbed twice, in a bunk bud.”
She then tackled the sexual harassment allegations mounting in Hollywood.
Her “Tiff Tip” to men: “If you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on YOU’RE WRONG.”
Ha!
Take a look at her funniest skits of the night:
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
Clearly Black Twitter was here for all this #BlackGirlMagic!
However, there was a little pushback to the show’s writers for not giving the rising star better material to work with:
Either way: We can’t wait to see what 2018 looks like for her! Congrats Tiffany!
BEAUTIES: Did you watch her on SNL? How did she do?
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
