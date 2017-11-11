Gabrielle Union Sends ‘Traffic Bae’ Clothing From Her New York And Company Line

Gabrielle Union Sends 'Traffic Bae' Clothing From Her New York And Company Line

A week after reporter Demetria Obilor was body shamed for being too curvy, the actress showed the journalist some serious love.

Talk about sistas showing up for each other!

A week after Dallas TV traffic reporter Demetria Obilor was body shamed for being “too big” to wear her clothes on TV, Gabrielle Union showed the #TrafficBae journalist some serious love. This included sending her some pieces from her fly New York & Company line to keep.

The Being Mary Jane actress also said that Oblior is actually the ‘Real Mary Jane.”

“[You’re] a go-getter news anchor who dresses DOPE and doesn’t give a s*** what everyone else thinks,” she wrote.

“Since you slay everything you wear, I’m sending you a bunch of pieces from my [New York and Company] collection and some credit for extra pieces!”

 

So cool! Especially given how great Union’s line is:

 

As we previously reported, a viewer’s Facebook post criticizing Obilor for being a “size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress” went viral after Twitter user Mother of Draggings posted this woman’s salty tears for the world to see.

Jan Shedd, the white woman behind the post, wrote, “She looks ridiculous. I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses.”

Of course Jan got obliterated on social media for her triflin and racist ways.

Thankfully, Obilar got the last and final word on the issue, when she posted this video on Twitter thanking those who defended her against Shedd’s negativity.

This is the way that I’m built. This is the way I was born. I’m not going anywhere, so if you don’t like it, you have your options,” she said.

“Now, to the people who show love: I love you right back.”

Love it!

