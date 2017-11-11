Slay! Duke University’s Class Of 2018 Is Full Of Beautiful Intelligent Sistas

Slay! Duke University’s Class Of 2018 Is Full Of Beautiful Intelligent Sistas

This right here is #BlackGirlMagic meets #BlackExcellence.

Foxy NC Staff
Female Studnet with Classmates

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty


This right here is #BlackGirlMagic meets #BlackExcellence.

From the looks of this epic photoshoot, it’s clear that Duke University’s Class of 2018 is boasting some incredibly beautiful and intelligent Black women.

“I’m speechless ,take a moment to look at my sister and her class of graduating Educated Strong Amazing Black Women from Duke University. I hope many young black queens see these women as an inspiration , and an encouragement to never let anybody tell you that you can’t do or become something amazing in life,” foreign.mah wrote in her Instagram post.

Just take a look at all of this melanin!

I'm speechless ,take a moment to look at my sister and her class of graduating Educated Strong Amazing Black Women from Duke University. I hope many young black queens see these women as an inspiration , and an encouragement to never let anybody tell you that you can't do or become something amazing in life👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿😍😍✨✨

A post shared by 🇪🇹🏺 (@foreign.mah) on

 

Here they are, all smiles:

A post shared by 🇪🇹🏺 (@foreign.mah) on

Slaying for days!

The pic of these 46 sistas was shot by photographer Joseph W. Kim, a fellow Duke student who explained on his website that he has a passion for “telling the stories of people whose stories aren’t often heard.”

We see you queens! Hopefully other young women will look to them and be inspired as well!

