Tyrese Begs ‘Women Of God’ To ‘Show Up’ For Pregnant Wife, Blames Breakdown On Psych Meds

is back on social media acting a fool!

This time, he’s asking women, including some pretty powerful Black women, to help him out because he’s got “bills” to pay.

“Powerful women of God, cause you guys seem to show UP for each other this is your moment,” he wrote on Facebook. He continued, “I’ve always showed up for you. Your events your moments I am simply asking that you show up for my wife….”

“So that I can stay married… my WIFE, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation could really use some help…. You see this? Oprah, Elaine Wynn, Bill and Melinda Gates? Love angel Jada-Pinkett Smith Or maybe Priscilla Zuckerberg? Just asking…” he wrote, linking to the Love Circle Foundation.

He concluded: “I really wanna stay married… I REPEAT… I DO,” he added.

Sigh…So if we don’t give her money, they’re going to get divorced?

What is really going on with him?

Well, let him tell it, the reason behind Tyrese’s bizarre behavior is the depression medication that he’s been taking. He posted on Instagram that the drug Rexulti, which is used to treat depression, was having an adverse effect on him. He claims that he’s off that particular med and that he’s getting “back to normal.”

The 38-year-old singer also issued a “public apology” for his behavior.

“I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE,” he wrote.

He also posted this video explaining himself further:

As we all know, Tyrese has been through a lot lately.

First, he started a one-sided feud with Dwayne Johnson, blaming the most-paid actor in Hollywood for holding up production of the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise to do his own spin-off film. Apparently, Tyrese is experiencing financial difficulties and doesn’t appreciate Johnson messing with his check.

Then Tyrese had an emotional breakdown on Facebook about the child abuse case against him, which was dropped last week. He’s also been caught on tape twerking and crying in his kitchen and lying on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

We hope that this is the last of his shenanigans and he truly gets the help that he needs.

